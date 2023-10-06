V8s Youngster Miraculously Survives a Series of Traumatic Incidents at Bathurst as Red Bull Triple Eight Cars Navigate Chaotic Morning of Practice on the Mountain

Zane Goddard was lucky to avoid drama in Bathurst on Friday

The 23-year-old driver competed in the Triple Eight V8 category.

V8 legend Mark Skaife felt Goddard had an ‘oversteer moment’

Drama seems to follow Zane Goddard when he was behind the wheel at Bathurst – and he was lucky to avoid serious drama at the Mountain on Friday.

Goddard, 23, driver of the Triple Eight V8, wobbled at the turn into McPhillamy Park, sending him off the track and into the sand.

This caught the attention of commentators, with five-time V8 Supercar Championship series winner Mark Skaife saying the Queensland-born driver was “lucky to get away with it”.

“He just got away… as you go over the climb and as soon as he had a big oversteer moment, he couldn’t get back to the top,” Skaife added.

Co-commentator Chad Neylon called the incident “the trifecta of Triple Eight trauma” following early drama involving Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

Zane Goddard in action on Friday during testing for the Triple Eight V8 race at Bathurst

Last year, Goddard caused a massive crash at the Bathurst 1000 as youthful exuberance got the better of the rising star.

Goddard chose to ride in the mud at the Chase before rejoining the track just ahead of the pack.

Dale Wood and Matt Campbell had nowhere to go and crashed into Goddard, sparking chaotic scenes.

Commissioners fined Goddard $10,000 for the accident, half of which was suspended.

At the time, Goddard said a small brake lockup caused him to veer off course.

“I tried to pass Murph (Greg Murphy) and I pinched the brake,” he told V8 Sleuth.

“It was a big mistake on my part. In hindsight, I could have tried to brake harder.

Goddard added that he later apologized to Wood and Campbell in the pit lane, which they “took pretty well.”

Bathurst’s main race – the iconic 1000 – will take place on Sunday.