    Jimmy Kimmel Piles on ‘Sexual Predator’ Matt Gaetz

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) clearly knew that his fellow Republicans would come for him after leading the charge to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House. But he might not have guessed just how far below the belt they’d be willing to hit.

    While Jimmy Kimmel is loving every second of all the Gaetz hate, he has a feeling that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) “must be glowing right now,” as it’s not often that he has successfully managed to lend out the title of “most hated man in congress.”

    While Kimmel believes that the GOP’s threats to remove Gaetz from his seat are futile—because “unfortunately you can never really get rid of Matt Gaetz, you can only suppress him temporarily with Valtrex”—he sure loves watching these lawmakers “throw it all at the wall.”

