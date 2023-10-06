Indigenous rights advocate, renowned for returning breathtaking Australian region to its rightful owners, explains reasons behind opposing the “Voice to Parliament” initiative

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE

A former Northern Territory chief minister who returned land to Aboriginal traditional owners more than three decades ago has revealed he is voting No on The Voice.

In 1989, the Liberal Party government of Marshall Perron returned what was then known as Katherine Gorge National Park to the Jawoyn people.

The 292,000 hectares of subtropical wilderness were then renamed Nitmiluk National Park, a decade-long process that took place despite fierce opposition from non-indigenous populations in the nearby town of Katherine.

His government also advanced the process for the Arrarrkbi people to occupy and use the Cobourg Peninsula, northeast of Darwin.

Mr Perron, now 81, said the idea of ​​enshrining a voice in Parliament in the Constitution wrongly implied that indigenous people were not being listened to.

“I’m a definite no on The Voice,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Former Northern Territory Chief Minister Marshall Perron (left), who returned land to Aboriginal traditional owners more than three decades ago, revealed he was voting No on The Voice. In 1989, the Liberal Party government of Marshall Perron returned what was then known as Katherine Gorge National Park to the Jawoyn people (he is pictured with Phyllis Winyjorrotj and Jeffrey McDonald)

The 292,000 hectares of tropical wilderness were later renamed Nitmiluk National Park (pictured), the process spanning a decade and proceeding despite fierce opposition from non-indigenous people in the nearby town of Katherine.

“There is absolutely no need for this to be in the Constitution.

“I don’t see the point in constitutional change to establish a voice, which in itself implies that the gap will never be bridged.

“I believe the claim, or the argument that we never listened to indigenous people or consulted indigenous people about what they wanted, is just absurd.”

Mr Perron, best known for introducing the world’s first laws on voluntary euthanasia in 1995, supports recognizing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution – the same position as Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton .

But he feared embedding a Voice advisory body in the Constitution would make race a much more important part of Australia’s founding document.

Although race is already mentioned in the Constitution, the Voice to Parliament would grant special privileges based solely on race.

“What also bothers a lot of Australians is that the people you often see claiming these issues are living a Western lifestyle, very clearly, that they have a job or whatever, when all the real issues involved in the gap are located in remote indigenous environments,” Mr. Perron said. said.

Mr Perron, who led the Northern Territory from 1988 to 1995, said a constitutionally enshrined Voice would be dominated by activists with few links to remote Aboriginal communities where poverty rates are higher.

“The Voice will not be made up of people from remote areas, except for a handful of them,” he said.

This means the concerns of Aboriginal people in Western Arnhem Land and Central Australia could be overlooked.

“Whatever its composition, it will largely be urban or semi-urban Aboriginal people who will not have the problems they have in Maningrida, Papunya or Yuendumu,” Mr Perron said.

“Those places that are, on the whole, sad places to visit.

“I say this with regret after being in government for 21 years, chief minister for seven years and trying very hard to do what we could.”

Mr Perron, now 81, said the idea of ​​enshrining a voice in Parliament in the Constitution wrongly implied that indigenous people were not being listened to.

Mr Perron, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, said there was now an industry of people identifying as Indigenous who were not struggling with poverty.

“I think there’s no doubt about it,” he said.

“In the last census there was a massive increase in the number of people who ticked the box identifying as Indigenous, when they probably hadn’t done so before.

“I guess you could be nice and say, ‘Well, they’re doing that because the atmosphere has changed and they now feel more comfortable identifying as indigenous,’ but I think there there is a certain degree of opportunism there.’

In the 2021 census, the national proportion of people identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander increased to 3.2%, up from 2.8% in 2016.

Their ranks increased to 812,728 people, compared to 649,173 people five years earlier.

In the Northern Territory, 26.3 percent of residents identify as Aboriginal, with this region of Australia home to more isolated communities.

Mr. Perron questioned why people identifying as Indigenous, who lived comfortably, should be entitled to special treatment.

“If you see someone who makes $150,000 a year and lives quite comfortably, why should they buy cheap tickets to the Opera, for God’s sake?,” he said.

“In my opinion, this is beyond belief.

Mr Perron, who led the Northern Territory from 1988 to 1995, said a constitutionally enshrined Voice would be dominated by activists with few links to remote Aboriginal communities where poverty rates are higher (on (photo, women in Maningrida, western Arnhem Land).

He feared that the concerns of Voice activists in urban areas (Yes rally in Sydney pictured) would overshadow the needs of those in Central Australia in places like Papunya or Yuendumu.

“Some of the no voters, I think, will say, ‘Why should these people who live the same lifestyle and the same income as me be entitled to special benefits that I’m not entitled to?’” ‘

As for closing the gap, Mr. Perron said Indigenous people living in remote areas, often in overcrowded housing, have had to make the choice themselves to move to an urban center.

“Cultural issues are involved and as long as we help Aboriginal people retain their cultural practices, because it is important to them, we must understand that if they do not aspire to our way of life, the gap will not be never filled,” he said.