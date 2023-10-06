Arab Observatory for Human Rights denounces EU statement on situation of human rights, elections in Egypt

NNA – Stressing its full solidarity with Egypt and its refusal to any interference in its internal affairs, the Arab Observatory for Human Rights denounced on Friday the statement of the European Parliament on the situation of human rights in Egypt and the presidential elections

The Arab Observatory for Human Rights denounced the statement of the European Parliament inviting the States of the European Union to urge the Egyptian authorities to stop pursuing the peaceful opposition and to release a number of political activists and prisoners, while emphasizing the importance of holding free and impartial elections, considering this resolution constitutes a flagrant interference in Egyptrsquo;s internal affairs, which is rejected in toto.

In a statement today, the Arab Observatory for Human Rights stressed that this statement comes at a very sensitive time and demonstrates bad faith towards Egypt with a view to put pressure on it under the pretext of human rights, which is contrary to all international conventions and norms, as well as the laws of the United Nations, and affirms its full solidarity with Egypt in this regard.

The Arab Observatory for Human Rights added that the statement of the European Parliament contains false allegations that are irrelevant to reality, and reflects a biased and subjective view of the reality of the situation in Egypt, demanding that the European Parliament reconsider these statements which offend a key Arab country, noting at the same time that over the past years Egypt has realised many important achievements in the field of human rights, as it has launched the national human rights strategy and the national dialogue which brought together all communities and groups of the Egyptian people.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.