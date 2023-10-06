Strong earthquake strikes Japan, Tsunami alert issued

NNA – A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck Japan on October 5 morning. The earthquake hit near Torishima around 11 am. A Tsunami warning for Izu islands has also been issued.

The advisory asked people to stay away from coasts and rivers. The Japanese Meteorological Agency has recorded the earthquake at 6.6 magnitude.

Two earthquakes rattled shops and damaged a local school and houses in western Nepal on Tuesday (October 3), injuring 17 people.

Two quakes, of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3, struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India on Tuesday, bringing down several houses, injuring at least 16 people, setting off landslides and severing a main road.

Mountainous Nepal, which is regularly jolted by earthquakes, is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people and destroyed whole sections of towns and cities along with centuries-old temples.

A powerful tornado is likely to hit the Taiwan Strait. The tornado can cause heavy damage to ships. The People?s Liberation Army of China increased its military forces around Taiwan, very close to its borders. The Chinese Air Force has also sent its aircraft near the Taiwan territory.

Taiwan, however, has not confirmed the Chinese aggression. It has maintained alert on the Chinese military movements.

Earlier, calamity struck Cuba. Cuban rescue workers on October 4 continued searching for survivors in the wreckage of a building that partially collapsed in the Cuban capital Havana on Tuesday night (October 3).

The collapse in the Old Havana tourist district gutted the insides of the decrepit building, killed at least one person and leaving at least two others trapped beneath the rubble, the municipal government said.

Rescuers worked into the debris to find two people who remained in the wreckage following a second partial collapse early in the morning as wind and rain lashed the city.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============R.H.