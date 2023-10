NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Bin Zayed to Mikati: We want a strong and an active Lebanon

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Pending deadlines while internal division delays external harmony

AL-AKHBAR: Hochstein postpones return

Tel Aviv angry about negotiations being exposed!nbsp;

Has the enemy backed down from offering to evacuate Al-Ghajar?nbsp;

