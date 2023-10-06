Why Is Prince Harry a Bigger Royal Pariah Than Prince Andrew?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

In his memoir, Spare, there is a key passage where Prince Harry seeks to reassure his wife that their decision to leave the royal family will not result in the withdrawal of their taxpayer-funded security.

Meghan Markle had expressed fears they will be left unprotected, but, Harry writes, that wouldn’t happen: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.” He goes on to add that his uncle is “embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

