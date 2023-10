NNA -nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the ldquo;Forest of Memoryrdquo; at the invitation of the Friends of the Cedar Forest Committee marking the 40th anniversary since the death of 58 French soldiers on October 23, 1983 and in honor of the 153 soldiers who were killed since 1978 for the interest of peace in Lebanon.

