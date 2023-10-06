Arab Parliament condemns flagrant interference of European Parliament in Egypt’s internal affairs

NNA – The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the European Parliamentrsquo;s resolution calling on Egypt to hold free presidential elections and stop pursuing the opposition, expressing its total rejection of all forms of interference by the European Parliament in the internal affairs of Arab States, and affirming its full solidarity with Egypt against interference that carries claims and misinformation and that are not based on any true fact or information while only seeking to provoke discord and destabilize security and stability in the Arab region.

In a statement today, the Arab Parliament called upon the European Parliament for the cessation of such blatant interference in the internal affairs of Arab States, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of the United Nations and all international norms and laws that reiterate the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of States.

The Arab Parliament stated that Egypt has fair elections and solid and long-established constitutional and judicial institutions that apply the law and that are capable of providing all necessary guarantees for the holding of free and impartial presidential elections that reflect the true will of the Egyptian people, commending the pioneering steps Egypt has reached to strengthen the mechanisms of democracy and the application of the law.

