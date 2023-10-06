Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ukraine says downed 25 of 33 Russian drones overnight

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Ukraine#39;s air force said Friday it had downed 25 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across its territory.

    Twenty-five Shahed 131 and 136 drones were shot down in six regions including Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipro, the air force said on the messaging platform Telegram.

    It did not say which targets the eight other drones may have struck.

    Earlier, the governor of the southern region of Odesa said drones targeted port infrastructure in the Izmail district, on the Danube river near the Romanian border.

    Three drones used in that attack had been destroyed, Oleg Kiper said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties, but that a grain storage facility was damaged.

    Eight other drones were destroyed in the southern Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian defence forces said earlier on Telegram.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Google’s Magnifier accessibility app is ready for download to Pixel phones

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium generated $2 billion for the local economy in 10 years, thanks to non-NFL events

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 6, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Google’s Magnifier accessibility app is ready for download to Pixel phones

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium generated $2 billion for the local economy in 10 years, thanks to non-NFL events

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 6, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    How the Nobel Peace Prize winner documents Iran’s torture methods

    Oct 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy