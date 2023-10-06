Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Putin holds out possibility that Russia could resume nuclear testing

    NNA – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held out the possibility that Russia could resume nuclear testing for the first time in more than three decades and might withdraw its ratification of a landmark nuclear test ban treaty.

    Putin, the ultimate decision maker in the worldrsquo;s biggest nuclear power, also said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile – the Burevestnik – whose capabilities he has called unmatched.

    The Kremlin chief said there was no need to change Russiarsquo;s nuclear doctrine however, as any attack on Russia would provoke a split-second response with hundreds of nuclear missiles that no enemy could survive.

    ldquo;Do we need to change this? And why? Everything can be changed but I just donrsquo;t see the need for it,rdquo; Putin said of the nuclear doctrine – the Kremlin policy setting out the circumstances when Russia might use its weapons.

    The existence of the Russian state was not under threat, he added. ldquo;I think no person of sound mind and clear memory would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia,rdquo; Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

    ldquo;I hear calls to start testing nuclear weapons, to return to testing,rdquo; Putin added, referring to suggestions from hardline political scientists and commentators who say such a move could send a powerful message to Moscowrsquo;s enemies in the West.mdash;Reutersnbsp;

