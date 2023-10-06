Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    How to fight a president, please a billionaire and save a newspaper

    Marty Baron ran The Washington Post’s newsroom for nine years.

    In that time, Marty clashed with then-President Donald Trump.

    He pacified rebellions from his younger and increasingly more ideological staff.

    And he partnered with Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos to take on arguably the biggest disrupter of all: technology.

    He’s written about all of this — and a lot more — in his new book, Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post.

    Today, Marty is joining Playbook co-author and Deep Dive host Ryan Lizza to spill the tea on what actually happened between Bezos and Trump; what the media should be doing to earn your trust; and whether billionaires like Jeff Bezos are secretly pulling the strings behind closed doors.

