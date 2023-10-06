Unveiling the ‘Alien’ Species Poised to Cause Havoc in Scotland in the Coming Decade

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From highland cows to puffins, Scotland is known for its stunning wildlife.

But a new study has warned that these species could face a new threat over the next decade: an influx of “exotic” species.

Researchers from the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and NatureScot have revealed the species most likely to wreak havoc in Scotland.

Raccoons, muntjac deer and mussels that clog water pipes are among the 171 problem species.

Stan Whitaker, NatureScot’s non-native invasive species specialist, said: “Non-native invasive species are a serious threat to Scotland’s nature, damaging our environment, economy and health, and costing Scotland at least £499. million a year.”

Researchers from the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) and NatureScot have revealed the species most likely to wreak havoc in Scotland. In the photo: a raccoon

You may notice that several of these species live in fresh water.

The ‘alien’ species most likely to wreak havoc in Scotland pheasant tail

asian clam

Zebra mussel

quagga mussel

australian worm

Southampton flatworm

Brown Kontikia flatworm

Obama flatworm

floating sparkle

muntjac de reeve

parrot feather

Raccoon

tall blueberry

Mollusk Crepidula fornicata

Scotland is already home to more than 1,000 invasive species, including the gray squirrel, Japanese knotweed and mink.

In their new study, the team set out to predict the “alien” species most likely to invade the country next.

In total, the researchers identified 171 possible newcomers.

However, they say 10 species should be prioritized: pheasant tail, Asian clam, zebra mussel, Quagga mussel, Australian flatworm, Southampton flatworm, brown Kontikia flatworm, Obama flatworm, pennywort, Reeve’s muntjac, feather parrot, raccoon and tall blueberry. and the mollusk Crepidula fornicata (note that the flatworms are grouped together as are the two mussels).

You may notice that several of these species live in fresh water.

“Scotland is considered particularly vulnerable because river and lake ecosystems already face other pressures such as climate change, overexploitation, wastewater, nutrient pollution and recreational activities that can exacerbate the impacts of non-native invasive species.” , the researchers explained.

They highlight as an example the ruffe, a non-native species that was introduced into Scottish waters as live bait by fishermen in the early 1980s.

Its population skyrocketed, leading to the rapid decline of the powan, a native species on which it preyed.

On land, the list points to muntjac deer (pictured) and raccoons as potential problems. Researchers say Muntjac deer can now be found across southeast England and could damage trees and bushes if they venture further north.

You may notice that several (pictured: Asian clam) of these species live in freshwater. “Scotland is considered particularly vulnerable because river and lake ecosystems already face other pressures, such as climate change, overexploitation, wastewater, nutrient pollution and recreational activities, which can exacerbate the impacts of species non-native invaders,” the researchers explained.

With the recent promotion of tourism in northern Scotland, researchers warn there are increased avenues for invasive species to enter via vehicles, boats, equipment and clothing.

On land, the list points to muntjac deer and raccoons as potential problems.

Muntjac deer can now be found across southeast England and could damage trees and bushes if they venture further north, researchers say.

Meanwhile, if raccoons escape from zoos or private collections, they could prey on native species and spread potentially deadly diseases, including rabies.

“The threat is increasing with the growth of international trade and travel,” added Mr Whitaker.

“But we can all do something to help prevent these species from spreading by being gentle with plants and carefully composting invasive pond plants such as pennywort and parrot feather in our gardens, or reporting sightings of mammals such as the muntjac deer”.

Helen Roy, an ecologist at UKCEH, agreed that prevention is the best policy.

“We can all contribute to preventing the introduction and spread of non-native invasive species,” he added.