Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel peace prize

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Narges Mohammadi, the most prominent jailed Iranian womenrsquo;s rights advocate, has won the 2023nbsp;Nobel peace prizenbsp;for fighting the oppression of women in the country.

    ldquo;The Norwegian Nobel committee has decided to award the 2023nbsp;Nobel peace prizenbsp;to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,rdquo; the committee said in its citation.

    Mohammadi is one of Iranrsquo;s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for womenrsquo;s rights and the abolition of the death penalty and an improvement of prison conditions insidenbsp;Iran.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    TV Chef, Best Man to Gordon Ramsay, Ends Marriage for Woman Almost 25 Years Younger

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Individuals expose the most egregious design blunders they have encountered – including an offensive bus advertisement showcasing a man with an awkwardly positioned pipe

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Earth’s inner core is more like a ball of butter than a solid metal sphere, a new study suggests

    Oct 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    TV Chef, Best Man to Gordon Ramsay, Ends Marriage for Woman Almost 25 Years Younger

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Individuals expose the most egregious design blunders they have encountered – including an offensive bus advertisement showcasing a man with an awkwardly positioned pipe

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Earth’s inner core is more like a ball of butter than a solid metal sphere, a new study suggests

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    An Airbnb guest who has overstayed for 542 days was kicked out of another rental just 2 months earlier

    Oct 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy