Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel peace prize

NNA – Narges Mohammadi, the most prominent jailed Iranian womenrsquo;s rights advocate, has won the 2023nbsp;Nobel peace prizenbsp;for fighting the oppression of women in the country.

ldquo;The Norwegian Nobel committee has decided to award the 2023nbsp;Nobel peace prizenbsp;to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,rdquo; the committee said in its citation.

Mohammadi is one of Iranrsquo;s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for womenrsquo;s rights and the abolition of the death penalty and an improvement of prison conditions insidenbsp;Iran.–agenciesnbsp;

