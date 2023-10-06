Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Sleem welcomes UN delegation, sounds slam on dangers accompanying current stage

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Friday stressed ldquo;the need to beware of the dangers accompanying this stage, especially in light of the various security incidents being witnessed in different Lebanese regions.rdquo;

    However, Sleem affirmed that the Lebanese Army and security forces ldquo;constitute anbsp;guarantor of security and stability, especially amid these delicate circumstances that the nation endures; they are always ready to carry out their national duty, regardless of the challenges and sacrifices.rdquo;

    The Minister of Defensersquo;s words came during a meeting with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, Cleacute;ment Nyaletsossi Vouleacute;, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.

    The meeting reportedly discussed the status of civil liberties, especially the freedom of assembly, with a clarification of Lebanonrsquo;s compliance with its international obligations in this regard.nbsp;

    In this context, Sleem stressed that ldquo;Lebanon is one of the founding members of the United Nations and is a contributor to the drafting of the Charter of Human Rights; thus, it is committed to what is stipulated in all the international laws and agreements that are related to human rights.ldquo;

    Moreover, the Minister of Defense stressed that ldquo;the army, in its duties, adheres to all the Lebanese and international laws that protect public freedoms, especially the freedom of expression.rdquo;nbsp;

