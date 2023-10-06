Google’s Magnifier accessibility app is ready for download to Pixel phones

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Google has launched its Magnifier app for Pixel phones that is designed to make small, low-light or distant text easier to read. The new accessibility app debuted on the Pixel 8 series unveiled at Google’s Pixel event earlier this week and allows users to “zoom in on small text, view object details, or zoom in on distant text, like road signs or restaurant menus.” behind a service counter.” according to the Magnifier application Play Store Listing.

Magnifier currently supports Pixel 5 phones or later, although that doesn’t include Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet devices according to 9to5Google. The app itself features a fairly simple user interface. The default screen includes large + and – buttons used to control the zoom function, located on either side of the round shutter/freeze button, plus smaller buttons to enable/disable the camera flashlight and switch between the front and rear cameras. rear of the device.

You can adjust various settings, such as contrast, flashlight brightness, and filters, to make text easier to read.Image: Google

Additional features such as contrast and brightness adjustments, and color filters to improve text readability can also be found by selecting the settings button at the bottom left of the app. The app automatically adjusts the brightness of images taken in low-light environments, while the intensity of the built-in flashlight can also be adjusted with a slider.

After taking a magnified photo of the text with the Magnifier app, users can find additional options in the upper right corner of the screen that allow them to copy the text, listen to it using text-to-speech, or send the text to Google. Lens for further analysis. Images taken with the Magnifier app are not automatically saved to your camera roll, but they can be saved to a specific folder on your camera to make them easier to find.

There is currently no confirmation if the Magnifier app will be released to the general Android platform. iOS has long offered a similar feature for iPhone owners over 40 who suffer from presbyopia (the common condition that requires reading glasses), so it would be nice if such a useful accessibility tool were more widely available.

