Paddington film producers cause fury in Peru over decision to make new movie in Colombia instead of the famous bear’s ‘home nation’

The producers of the next installment of the cinematographic adventures of the beloved Paddington bear have caused a storm the size of Hollywood by choosing Colombia as the filming location for our furry friend’s heartfelt return to his homeland.

When the eponymous bear was first found at Paddington station, he was a simple stowaway who traveled to London from “darkest Peru” on an adventure of epic proportions.

Now, after decades of cavorting through the streets of the British capital, the upcoming 2024 blockbuster, ‘Paddington in Peru’, will see him make the journey back to South America, with his adoptive Brown family in tow for the holidays. his life.

But the section of the film depicting his return home will be shot primarily in neighboring Colombia.

The decision has outraged Peruvian lawmakers, who feel it shows that Lima’s film industry cannot secure prestigious productions, even when the plot dictates that it really should.

Paddington will return to his homeland Peru (pictured) in the next installment of the film franchise

Olivia Colman is seen on the set of Paddington in Peru in scenes filmed in north east London.

Images from the Paddington set in Peru, filming has restarted in Buckinghamshire after delays due to actors’ strike

Regardless of where Paddington is filmed in Peru, it is almost certain to be a hit.

The first Paddington film was released in 2014 and it’s been six years since the second film in the franchise, Paddington 2, hit theaters in 2017.

Together, the two films grossed more than $500 million at the box office and were both nominated for BAFTAs.

Sadly, Michael Bond, the creator of the Paddington books, died in 2017 at age 91 while the second film was being made.

Bond sent his bear back to darkest Peru in 1964 when he took a trip to celebrate his great-aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday (an event that appeared in Paddington 2).

In the third installment, financed by Studiocanal, Paddington will return to visit great aunt Lucy, and there is talk of an extended family of bear cousins ​​that we should all know.

But the decision to film much of the film’s South American scenes in Colombia instead of Peru has disturbed lawmakers.

In response, Peruvian congresswoman Adriana Tuleda proposed a successful bill to inject life into Peru’s film scene.

He claims that the Peruvian film industry is paralyzed by a lack of incentives and too much bureaucracy that prevents any big-budget operation from getting there.

“I believe in good Peruvian cinema,” Tudela told the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio. “But the market needs to be more dynamic… to have an industry that is self-sustaining and does not depend only on subsidies.”

His proposal would include a 50 percent state funding limit for domestic films, something supporters believe would reduce bureaucracy and boost competition between domestic and international filmmakers.

But other industry figures say it would hurt indigenous and regional filmmakers who have benefited from government subsidies.

Peruvian director Josué Mendéz harshly criticized the bill, saying: “Deleting all the cinema made in the regions and allowing only one type of Lima cinema, in Spanish, would cancel a large part of the country’s identity.”

MailOnline has contacted Studiocanal for comment.

Paddington Bear could not immediately be located.