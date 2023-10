NNA – At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods this week in the Indian Himalayas, government officials told Reuters on Friday as rescuers searched for dozens missing for a second day.

The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous northeastern state of Sikkim overflowed on Wednesday after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains andnbsp;an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta river.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=====================R.H.