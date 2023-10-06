Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Justice Minister broaches developments with French, Iraqi diplomats

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henri Al-Khoury, on Friday welcomed the newly appointed French Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Herveacute;nbsp;Magro, who visited with an accompanying delegation upon assuming his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

    In the wake of the meeting, Al-Khoury indicated that talks mainly focused on the judicial and legal situation in Lebanon, as well as the best means to boost cooperation with France over everything that would strengthen the judicial situation.

    The Minister of Justice also received the Charge d#39;Affairs of the Iraqi Embassy in Lebanon, Amin Al-Nasrawi, with whom he discussed the general developments in the region, in addition to the ongoing preparations for the 39th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, which is scheduled to be held in Baghdad on October 15 and 16.

    nbsp;

    ===========================R.H.

