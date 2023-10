NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday cabled condolences to Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, on the martyrs of the terrorist attack that targeted a graduation ceremony at Homs Military College.

In his cable, Berri renewed ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s support for Syria in its battle against terrorism and Israeli schemes.rdquo;

