Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

NNA – Russian missiles smashed into residential buildings in east Ukraine#39;s Kharkiv on Friday, killing a 10-year-old boy, just hours after a strike killed more than 50 people attending a wake in a nearby village.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv were extinguishing fires next to charred vehicles, and missile fragments lay at the bottom of a deep crater in the centre of the city, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Multiple-storey buildings surrounding the debris-strewn blast site were scarred by the strikes, with dozens of windows blown out and dazed residents walking beneath skeletons of housing blocks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack had left a 10-year-old boy dead and described the strikes as another example of quot;Russian terror,quot; in a statement offering condolences to the killed boy#39;s family.–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

====================R.H.

nbsp;