Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    News

    Desperate Putin's Bombs Kill Kids on Consecutive Days, Ukraine Says

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Desperate Putin’s Bombs Kill Kids on Consecutive Days, Ukraine Says

    Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

    A 10-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine on Friday, local officials said. The bombing came the morning after one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the war began.

    Friday’s missile strike in Kharkiv, the second biggest city in Ukraine, hit a residential building and left more than 20 people injured, according to Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. Oleh Bychko, the father of the boy killed in the attack, told Reuters that he’d managed to pull his wife and younger son out of the rubble. His lost son’s name was Tymofiy.

    “A child, a boy, 10 years old… My condolences to his family and loved ones!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a post on Twitter which included a video showing devastation in the aftermath of the attack. He added that the rescue operation was still ongoing. “I also express my gratitude to all our warriors who, despite everything, are moving forward, defeating the occupiers, and bringing justice for Russian crimes closer,” Zelensky wrote.

