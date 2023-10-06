David Mills on Glamour, Despair, and the Smart Art of Cabaret

Karla Gowlett/Courtesy of David Mills

The night before we spoke, David Mills and some friends found themselves at New York City queer bar the Eagle.

“It was like the fall of Rome. That’s the sort of thing I can do once in a blue moon. It really takes it out of me,” Mills said, looking his typically suave self the next day, not visibly the worse for wear. The American comic is, seven months after moving back to the States after 23 years living in London, darting around the city, housesitting for friends.

The comedian’s excellent one-man show, Glamour + Despair (Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 at the wonderful cabaret venue of Pangea in the East Village), is a compendium of sharp and irreverent personal observation, social commentary, and song. Dressed in his trademark immaculate suit and with the bearing and languid drawl of an old-school Hollywood matinee idol, Mills is both extremely funny and also a piercing commentator.

