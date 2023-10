NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Friday wrote on ldquo;Xrdquo; platform: ldquo;All condolences to the families of the military and civilian martyrs and to the Syrian leadership and people for the reprehensible and condemned targeting of the officersrsquo; graduation ceremony in Homs… May God protect the region from terrorism.rdquo;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y