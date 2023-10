NNA – The Kremlin, allied to Iran, on Friday declined to react to a decision by the Nobel Committee to award the imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi with the Peace Prize.

quot;No, we have no comment,quot; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. mdash; AFPnbsp;

