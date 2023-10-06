‘TV’s Top 5’: How THR Critics Picked the Best Shows of the 21st Century

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Welcome to the 233rd episode of TV top 5, The Hollywood Reporters TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goudberg (West Coast TV Editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) provides an overview of the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcomes showrunners, executives and other guests and provides a critical guide to what to watch (or skip, as the case may be) ).

With the WGA strike having ended, the industry is now turning its attention to getting writers’ rooms up and running, while all eyes remain on artists’ union SAG-AFTRA and its efforts to reach a deal with Hollywood’s streamers and studios.

This week’s episode looks at how THR’The three TV critics did the impossible: cut up hundreds, if not thousands, of programs to select the best 50 programs of the 21st century.

This is how this week’s show goes:

1. Mailbag

Why don’t streamers want to reveal ratings? And if broadcasts are so popular on streaming, why don’t the platforms create broadcasts themselves?

2. October TV preview

The broadcast rate that typically returns in late September/early October is MIA as this month’s choices vary Loki, Frasier and creepy fare.

3. Cancellation overview

A favorite of this week TV top 5 – Max’s Kind of – revealed that it was wrapping up its run after three seasons. Elsewhere, Paramount+ scrapped its policy iCarly revival. With that in mind, we’re taking a look at some of the major cancellations and shows/seasons that were outright scrapped in recent months that we neglected to discuss because, well, the WGA strike took priority. And what’s more, this speaks to the broader trend of industry-wide decline that began long before the Hollywood labor unrest. Some of these were related to the May broadcasts, while others occurred recently amid widespread changes resulting from budget cuts and new priorities among networks and streamers.

4. Best TV of the 21st century

THR TV critics Inge Han And Robyn Bahr join the show this week to discuss how they – and Dan, of course – selected the 50 best TV shows of the 21st century. As it turns out, Crazy men was an easy choice for number 1, but the rest of the list required hours of debate and discussion. And why shows like Friends didn’t make the cut.

5. Critics Corner

As usual, we’ll end with Dan’s thoughts on this week’s new and returning series. In this episode he continues Loki, our flag means dead, bargain, found and more.

Hear it all now TV top 5. Make sure you subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag Questions you’d like to cover in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.