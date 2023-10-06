Kataeb Party: Pressure on judges reflects authorities intimidation tactics across all sectors

NNA – The Kataeb Party issued the following statement:

The Kataeb Party rejects the unjust decision of the Justice Minister Henry Khoury to refer the #39;Judges#39; Club#39; to judicial inspection.

The Party sees this step as an arbitrary act towards judges who are known for their integrity and voicing their advocacy for judicial reforms, saying that these judges have been in charge of significant cases such as the Beirut blast, stood in support of small depositors, and championed human rights causes.

The Kataeb Party considers the attempts to intimidate judges by subjecting them to investigations or imposing restrictions on them, areactions that transcend the judicial body. These actions reflect the renewed pattern of intimidation extending to various fields, particularly issues related to freedoms and anti-corruption efforts.

It emphasizes the illegality of the referral, since the Judges#39; Club enjoys independent legal status and does not fall within the jurisdiction of judicial inspection, asserting that matters related to freedom of speech, liberties, judicial reforms, and advocacy for rights do not contradict the obligation of discretion that the minister claims.

On the contrary, these issues are related to preserving whatever remains of the judicial system and impartial judges in Lebanon.

The Kataeb Party urges the Justice Minister to reconsider his decision and focus on more pressing matters, such as addressing the dire state of the judiciary, pressing for the completion of the investigation into the crime of the century at the Beirut port, addressing the deplorable life conditions of judges, filling vacancies, resolving jurisdictional conflicts, and expediting court proceedings. mdash; Kataeb.orgnbsp;

