Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iranian, Saudi FMs stress boosting mutual cooperation

    By

    Oct 6, 2023

    NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart have underlined the need to accelerate the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economy and tourism.
    During a telephone conversation on Thursday night, Amir-Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged viewpoints on multiple areas of common interest, highlighting that relations between the two countries are improving in all areas.
    They emphasized the need to speed up joint cooperation in various fields, including economy, commerce, investment, and tourism.

    Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart also noted the significance of bilateral cultural and sports cooperation in order to improve the atmosphere of friendship between the two nations.

    The two foreign ministers also agreed to advise their respective sports institutions to resolve the dispute over the recent cancellation of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group C match between Saudi professional football club Al-Ittihad and Iranrsquo;s Sepahan through mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding.
    They underscored the importance of continued football matches between the two countries in order to strengthen all-out cooperation.

    Elsewhere in the conversation, the Saudi foreign minister invited his Iranian counterpart to attend the first football match between Iranian and Saudi football clubs in Saudi Arabia. mdash; Agencies

