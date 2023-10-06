We Demonstrate That Being ‘Fat but Fit’ is Possible (and Why It Outweighs Being Slim but Anti-Gym)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Thinness is often used as an indicator of health and fitness.

But a study published this week dismissively dismissed that idea, revealing that a quarter of middle-aged women in the UK who are obese, according to their BMI, are actually fit.

Researchers said this group, along with 10 per cent of obese men in Britain, fall into the “fit but fat” category, meaning they do not suffer from any weight-related problems.

A wave of overweight fitness influencers have long spread the message that being bigger doesn’t stop you from being as fit and healthy as those who are smaller.

Plus-size athletes told MailOnline that BMI is not a measure of everyone’s health and that people can be obese and still lead a ‘healthy, active lifestyle’.

Some experts say that weight is “not the main thing” to consider when judging a person’s health and that it is better to be “fat and fit” than “thin and flabby.”

Varisha Tariq, a writer based in London, has an “obese” BMI but doesn’t think her weight stops her from being fit. The 26-year-old says she has been exercising since she was 12 and loves going to the gym because of the “joy and adrenaline” it gives her.

Obesity can cause a range of life-threatening illnesses, such as heart disease, fatty liver and kidney problems.

BMI is the most widely used indicator to determine whether a person falls into this category. It is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms by height in meters squared.

HOW TO CALCULATE YOUR BODY MASS INDEX – AND WHAT IT MEAN Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat based on your weight in relation to your height. For children and young people aged 2 to 18, the calculation of BMI takes into account age and sex as well as height and weight. Ethnicity can also affect the risk of certain health problems. For example, adults of Asian descent may be at higher risk of health problems if their BMI is below 25. Standard formula: BMI = (weight in pounds / (height in inches x height in inches)) x 703 Metric formula: BMI = (weight in kilograms / (height in meters x height in meters)) Measurements: Less than 18.5: underweight 18.5 – 24.9: healthy 25 – 29.9: overweight 30 or more: obese

However, doctors have long warned about BMI deficits, which have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

For example, it is unable to determine whether a person weighs more than average for their height due to excess muscle or fat. This can see a rugby player and a couch potato of the same height and weight having the same BMI score.

She has no health problems due to her weight, according to a recent exam, and still walks 10,000 steps a day, cooks from scratch most of the time and is ‘at peace and happy with her body. “I lead an active and healthy lifestyle,” Miss Tariq said.

As a result, she believes BMI is not a good marker of health.

“This is the worst, and it should not be part of the welfare and health system,” she said.

“The science behind this was not created for weight loss…In my case, it was never a healthy measure of my health.”

There are a multitude of fitness influencers who advocate body positivity and size inclusion in sport and wellness.

Mirna Valerio (@themirnavator), who describes herself as “fat” to her 160,000 Instagram followers, says BMI is “unreliable” and is “only beginning to tell the possible story of a person’s state of health.

The avid runner says her high level of physical activity allows her to maintain a “pretty healthy lifestyle”.

While noting that she has “a ways to go” to reach peak fitness, she says her blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels are all normal.

Plus-size influencer Alexia (@curvylexie28), who has 39.9K followers on Instagram, challenges “harmful stereotypes and fatphobia”

The fitness enthusiast believes that “health is not determined by body size” and says many plus-size people prioritize their well-being through regular physical activity and diet.

Personal trainer Louise Green (@louisegreen_bigfitgirl), who has 65.7k followers on Instagram and wants to make size inclusive in athletics, says “height and weight are just arbitrary numbers.”

The influencer who posts body-positive messages and gym workouts wants to challenge “the assumption that bigger bodies are less capable.”

Dr Mark Homer, an exercise physicologist at Buckinghamshire New University, echoed their arguments. He said The temperature that body weight is “not the main thing to consider when assessing a person’s health.”

He said: “Exercise will help improve long and short term outcomes for most people. It’s better to be fat and fit than thin and unfit.

Being thin alone does not guarantee good health. Much research has linked inactivity to type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and even early death.

A sedentary lifestyle is thought to slow metabolism, which affects the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, blood pressure and break down body fat.

Despite this, the “fat but fit” phenomenon remains controversial due to the wide range of weight-related health problems.

The NHS advises overweight and obese people to strive to reach a healthier weight.

It advises obese people to lose 5 percent of their body weight to help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Adults should also do at least some type of physical activity every day, according to the NHS. In fact, simply exercising once or twice a week can reduce the risk of heart disease or stroke.