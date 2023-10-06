Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Gives a Mildly Underwhelming Account of Meeting Taylor Swift at her Son’s Games: ‘It was… alright’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donna Kelce appeared to throw shade at her son Travis Kelce’s love interest, Taylor Swift, during an appearance on the Today show on Friday – by brutally downplaying her first meeting with the pop star.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship has caused a media frenzy around the world over the past two weeks, with the Blank Space singer stepping out to support her new boyfriend at his Kansas City Chiefs games.

But despite meeting Taylor for the first time at her son’s game against the Bears on September 24 — and sharing a hug with her afterward in a suite at MetLife Stadium — Donna told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she was there wasn’t too excited about it. the introduction.

During her interview on the program, the hosts asked Donna about the couple, with Hoda asking if the Bears game was the first time she had been introduced to her son’s girlfriend.

Donna responded, “Yeah, it’s — you know, it’s pretty new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where, you know, everyone saw me clearly.

‘I was in the boxes with her. And yeah, it’s just something else that has boosted my life.”

Pressed for more details, Savannah asked, “What was she like?” I mean, so you got to know her a little bit. I have to sit with her for a few games. How was it?’

But Donna was apparently in no mood to be pressured and simply joked, “It was okay.”

Savannah laughed awkwardly after the lukewarm response, while Hoda quickly interjected, saying, “We’ve both met her, and we’ve always been happy with her.”

The hosts then tried to figure out why Donna remained coy, with Savannah asking, “Did Travis say, ‘Mom, when you come on the Today show and start spilling the beans.’ Did you get a little warning?’

“It’s not so much a warning as it is his personal life,” Donna replied.

Viewers condemned the interview and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain that Hoda and Savannah made Donna feel “uncomfortable.”

One slammed: “@TODAYshow Again #Hoda and #Savannah wouldn’t let it go, she wouldn’t talk about Taylor but you two didn’t respect Donna enough to let it go.

‘Typical media reporters at the bottom. I felt sorry for Donna.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said: “@TODAYshow you are making your guest Donna Kelce very uncomfortable.”

A third added: “Big Today Show fan but Savannah and Honda trying to get the Taylor drama out of Dona Kelce was cringe.”

Donna has spoken out about Taylor in previous interviews and recently opened up about her time spent with the Love Story star during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never dealt with before,” the proud mom told host Jennifer Vickery Smith.

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it just seems to keep going, and every week seems to trump the week before,” she continued, before adding, “So it’s really a bit wild, a wild ride.’

Since all the attention has been focused on Taylor and Travis, some fans have criticized the NFL for trying to focus on their dating lives during the recent games by turning the cameras on Taylor and Donna.

“All I can tell you is the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” Donna said of the allegations, as reported by People.

‘You know what I mean? Good for them. They face the consequences of everything.”

She added: “I can tell you this, that they have told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a million dollars to a PR firm.”

Donna also confessed that she thinks it’s “kind of cool” that some young female Taylor fans are now interested in NFL football now that their hero has been participating in the game lately.