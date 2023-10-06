Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Charlotte Sena Kidnapping Suspect Scrutinized for Unsolved Teen Murders: Report

    Authorities will look into any possible connections that the man charged with kidnapping Charlotte Sena may have to the abduction and murder of two teenagers that have remained unsolved since the aughts, according to a report.

    Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday and accused of taking 9-year-old Sena from upstate New York’s Moreau Lake State Park over the weekend, with authorities later rescuing Sena from a cupboard inside Ross’ camper. He will now be scrutinized for potential links to the killings of two young women who disappeared in 2003 and 2005, according to the Times Union.

    Jennifer “Moonbeam” Hammond, 18, and Christina N. White, 19, were last seen alive near mobile home parks in the town of Milton, where Ross and his family have lived for decades. Their remains were later found a few miles apart in the Lake Desolation State Forest, about 10 miles north of where they were seen for the last time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

