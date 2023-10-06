Big Brother host Will Best reveals he suffers from crippling health anxiety and constantly fears getting cancer – as he admits therapy didn’t help

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New Big Brother presenter Will Best has revealed he suffers from terrible health problems and has constant fears of getting cancer, but admits therapy has not helped him.

Will, 38, who will co-host the Big Brother relaunch with AJ Odudu on Sunday, said he has been unable to find the root cause of his crippling mental health problem but admitted he was too impatient to see if therapy sessions would lead to could come to fruition. the root of it.

Speaking about the Private Parts podcast, he said, “I tried talk therapy, but it didn’t work for me. I think I’m impatient.

“So when it comes to something like therapy, I just want to go to someone with a problem and say, ‘Just tell me how to fix this’ — like instant relief, boom.

“I’ve always struggled with health anxiety. I always have most of the big cancers in my head.

Candid: New Big Brother presenter Will Best has revealed he suffers from terrible health anxiety and is in constant fear of cancer – but therapy couldn’t help him

Help: Will, 38, who will co-host the Big Brother relaunch with AJ Odudu (pictured) on Sunday, said he has failed to find the root cause of his crippling mental health problem

‘And then people say things like ‘the only thing that really gives you cancer is stress and worry’.

“So now I’m worried about cancer, so obviously I’m going to get cancer.

“I just wanted someone to say, ‘This is how you can stop worrying about that thing’ – and not say, ‘What about your dad, what did your dad do?’

‘For some people it works very well. I have friends who saved their lives. They have struggled with depression and anxiety and seeing someone every week has saved their lives. And they still see that person. It didn’t work for me.

“I walked out feeling like, ‘I just talked to someone for an hour and I made myself a little sad and I still think I have knee cancer.’”

The former T4 presenter further explained his concerns about health and illness, recalling an instance where he convinced himself he had leukemia.

He said: ‘I once had an issue where I was brushing my teeth before going to bed and I noticed strange bruises on my shoulders and my upper arms.

“I was like ‘that’s weird, I didn’t beat myself up.’ Googled unexplained bruises – you have leukemia, a severe, advanced leukemia.”

‘I didn’t sleep a second that night.

He said: ‘I tried talk therapy but it didn’t help me. I think I’m impatient’

Will said: “I have always struggled with health anxiety. I always have most of the big cancers in my head’ (pictured with AJ Odudu)

“I’ve been there all night waiting for the doctor’s office to open. Phone on at 8am. The doctor said, ‘unexplained bruising, it’s never a good sign. If any more bruises appear, just come back.”

‘That afternoon one of my housemates comes back and says, ‘Would you like to take a look?’ She said, “Did you have any bruises down your side?”

‘I cycled straight back to the doctor. They said: ‘It will be faster if you cycle to the hospital.’

After Will and his girlfriend waited with tears in their eyes for the hospital test results, a specialist told him: “There’s nothing wrong with you – sometimes the body just does strange things.”

Will added: “The next day I’m going to the gym. I use this thing where you have the weights, you have the wires, and I’m doing this exercise and the wires are really rubbing my shoulders and just above my hips.

He said: ‘For some people it works very well. I have friends who saved their lives. They have struggled with depression and anxiety and seeing someone every week has saved their lives.”

“I was like, ‘Because of this machine, it rubs you there, and it bursts the blood vessels a little bit.’ So that’s what it was all the time.’

Will said he might now try a form of light-based psychotherapy called EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), which reprograms neural pathways and flushes out experiences that trigger worries.

On his health problems, he added: ‘It’s a sludge inside me – I’ve got to get it sorted out.’

Big Brother returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.