NNA – Caretaker Minister of Finance,nbsp;Youssef Al-Khalil, followed up today with the Director General of Customs, Raymond Khoury, on the issue of containers carrying lithium batteries at thenbsp;port of Beirut.

Al-Khalil asked Khoury to puruse this matter with those concerned at the port, so as to find a quick solution tonbsp;preventnbsp;any possible risks or threats to public safety.

