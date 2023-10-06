Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi follows up on Zahle prison fire, calls on Army Chief to protect prison’s surroundings

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities,nbsp;Judge Bassam Mawlawi, continued to follow up this afternoon on the Zahle Prison situation, after a number of prisoners set firenbsp;inside the prison premises whichnbsp;spread to the building#39;s upper floors.

    To this end, Mawlawi contacted Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, asking for support in protectingnbsp;the prisonrsquo;s surroundings. He also contacted Civil Defense Director General,nbsp;Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, calling for reinforcement to the civil defense units that are working to extinguish the fire and evacuate prisoners from inside the rooms.
    Mawlawi also received a call from the Internal Security Director General,nbsp;Major General Imad Othman, who kept him updated on the latest developments inside the prison.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the Interior Minister commissioned the Bekaa Governor, Judge Kamal Abu Jaoude, to follow up on field procedures and on-ground developments, especially in terms of evacuating prisoners and treating the injured.

    By

