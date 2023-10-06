Congress Is a Middle School Operating Inside a Retirement Home

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Have you been watching America’s messiest reality show? The latest episodes have featured backstabbing, power struggles, post-divorce histrionics, salacious gossip, cattiness, and bitchy, self-righteous to-camera monologues. No, I’m not talking about the new season of The Real Housewives of New York. I’m talking about Congress.

In the words of an erstwhile Hill denizen, “Congress has always been a little stupid.”

Not long ago, former Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was fond of bringing a model of his proposed border wall to the floor and displaying it like he’d just done his fifth grade school project on Minecraft.

