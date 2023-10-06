Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM condemns aggression against Military College in Homs

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Media and Communication Committee of the Free Patriotic Movement issued the following statement:

    The aggression against the Military College in Syria is nothing less than a war crime and a crime against humanity, according to all standards. We condemn it and condemn terrorism and those who protect and employ it to destroy societies and dismantle countries in our region. Confronting terrorism and divisive projects is the responsibility of us all. As we stand in solidarity with Syria in the face of dangers, mainly the demographic manipulation through the displacement of civilians, we extend our condolences to the Syrian people. May mercy be upon the martyrs, and may the wounded heal fast.

