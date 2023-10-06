Army rescues 125 persons on board an illegal immigration boat that set sail from Tripoli’s Al-Mina this afternoon

NNA – The Army Navy boats rescued 125nbsp;persons who were on board an illegal immigration boat off the shores of Al-Mina Port, near the Palm Islands in Tripoli this afternoon.

The boat had set off from Abda Beach, when its engine broke down and the passengers began calling for help, at which instant the army naval forcesnbsp;came to theirnbsp;rescue.nbsp;The boat and passengers aboard (124 ofnbsp;Syrian nationality and one Lebanese)nbsp;were towed to the port of Tripoli and first aid was provided to them.

Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, thanked the army and naval forces for their speed in rescuing the passengers, and gave his directions to Tripoli Port Director, Ahmad Tamer, to provide all assistance to the passengers and facilities for the armyrsquo;s naval forces.

nbsp;

==========L.Y.