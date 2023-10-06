L’Oréal – UNESCO “For Women In Science” program celebrates a decade of empowering exceptional women scientists, honors six researchers from the Levant Region

NNA – nbsp;Lrsquo;Oreacute;al – UNESCO ldquo;For Women in Sciencerdquo; celebrates a decade of empowering accomplished female scientists from the Levant region, honoring six young promising scientists from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Palestine.nbsp;

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, October 05nbsp;2023, at the Middle East Airlines Training Center in Beirut,nbsp;under the patronage and in the presence of caretaker minister of information in Lebanon Mr. Ziadnbsp;Makary.nbsp;

The Lrsquo;Oreal -UNESCO quot;For Women in Sciencequot; Levant young talents programnbsp;was launched in Lebanonnbsp;in 2014,nbsp;in partnership with the National Council for Scientific Research.nbsp;Its primary objective is to acknowledge the pivotal role womennbsp;fromnbsp;Jordan, Lebanon, Syria,nbsp;Iraqand Palestine,nbsp;arenbsp;playingnbsp;in advancing the development of the Levant region, while also serving as an inspiration to future generations of women, particularly those who may be hesitant about pursuing a career innbsp;science.nbsp;Sincenbsp;its inception, the program has annually honored six youngnbsp;femalenbsp;researchers,nbsp;highlightingnbsp;their achievements and providing them with the necessary supportnbsp;tonbsp;facilitate the completion of their groundbreaking scientific studies.quot;

Throughout the last ten years, the program hasnbsp;extended its support to more thannbsp;60 young female researchersnbsp;at doctoralnbsp;postdoctoral levels, reaffirming itsnbsp;unwaveringnbsp;commitment to empowering women in thenbsp;realmnbsp;of science. By recognizing, promoting, and encouraging outstanding young women in theirnbsp;scientificnbsp;journeys,nbsp;the programnbsp;remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the presence of women in the scientific arena,nbsp;fosternbsp;their advancement into leadership roles, and actively contributenbsp;to decision-making processes

The Levant regional program is part of the international quot;For Women in Sciencequot; program, launched in 1998 by the L#39;Oreacute;al Foundation in partnership with UNESCO. This initiative is built on a deep convictionthatnbsp;ldquo;the world needs science, and science needs womenrdquo;. Over the past 25 years, the program has honored more than 4,100 distinguished female researchers and awarded 127 laureates from over 110 countries. Among these 127 laureates, 5 have subsequently received the Nobel Prize, and 2 others have recently been honored with the Nobel Prize, bringing the total to 7.

On this occasion,nbsp;H.E. minister Ziadnbsp;Makarynbsp;delivered a speech in which henbsp;statednbsp;quot;This prestigious annual award elevates women in the field of research, encouraging them to advance andnbsp;makenbsp;pioneering scientific achievements that offer effective solutions to health, environmental, and social challenges, bothnbsp;locally and globallyquot;.Makarynbsp;praised the remarkable success ofnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanese female researchers, highlighting their ability tonbsp;succeednbsp;and excel despitenbsp;alldifficulties faced over the past four years. He emphasized thatnbsp;Lebanonrsquo;snbsp;successnbsp;provesnbsp;the country#39;snbsp;strongnbsp;resiliencenbsp;and itsnbsp;ability to overcome challenges, and make annbsp;outstanding performance. He concludednbsp;ldquo;This award represents a beacon of hope,nbsp;innovation, and a vision for the futurerdquo;.

From her end,nbsp;Ms. Emilienbsp;Wahab Harb, Managing Director of L#39;Oreacute;al Liban,nbsp;extended her congratulations tonbsp;the winners, andnbsp;stated:nbsp;quot;The Lrsquo;Oreacute;al-UNESCO For Women in Science program has built a strong foundation in the Levant region over the past decade, but this is just the beginning. 60 young women scientists were rewarded for their exceptional achievements, and this is a source of pride for us.rdquo;nbsp;She concluded bynbsp;confirming ldquo;As we move into the next decade, we are committed to drive systematic change,nbsp;promote organization success,further empower women and break barriers for our female researchers, championing their aspirations and enabling them to tackle pressing challenges, to take the lead and inspire generations to come.rdquo;

Dr. Tamara El Zein, Secretary-General of the National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS)nbsp;andnbsp;Headnbsp;of Jury, emphasized that: quot;Beyond numbers and percentages, we should keep in mind that unlocking the full potential of Science requires including the talents and creativity of women scientists. nbsp;Equal representation is mandatory to bring diversity of visions, which is the cornerstone to build a more balanced scientific capital conducting research with positive impact on the whole society.rdquo;

The event was presented by journalist Rita Pianbsp;Antoun, and attended by prominent political, diplomatic, and social figures, in addition to representatives of academic, scientific and research institutions, as well as NGOs and media outlets.

About the 2023 winners:nbsp;in this yearrsquo;s edition, six promising female scientists were selectednbsp;from anbsp;poolnbsp;ofnbsp;100 candidates. The programrsquo;s dedication tonbsp;showcasing their achievements and its strong conviction that they serve as role models for countless future generations, ensure a promising future for Science in the Levant region and the world.nbsp;

ldquo;Postdoctoral Researchersrdquo;

bull;nbsp;Dr. Cybel Mehawej, from Lebanon:nbsp;Assistant Professor at the Lebanese American University. Awarded for her project that aimsto uncover new genes responsible of Inborn Errors of Immunity IEI.nbsp;

bull;nbsp;Dr. Dereen Najat, from Iraq:nbsp;Assistant Professor atnbsp;SulaimaniaUniversity.nbsp;Awarded for her project on non-invasive specific blood tests for early detection of endometriosis.nbsp;

bull;nbsp;Dr. Sana Bardaweel, from Jordan:nbsp;Professor at the University of Jordan.nbsp;Awarded for her project on developing new treatments for lung cancer, throughnbsp;selective targeting of proteins that encouragenbsp;tumornbsp;growth.

ldquo;PhD Studentsrdquo;

bull;nbsp;Mme Hiyam Ibrahim, from Palestine:nbsp;PhD student at the Lebanese University. Awarded for her PhD project onnbsp;developing immersive exergames for postural and balance dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis.nbsp;

bull;nbsp;Mme Joy Elian El Hayek, from Lebanon:nbsp;PhD student at Saint-Joseph University of Beirut.nbsp;Awarded for her PhD projectnbsp;on implementing digital dentistry into pediatrics.nbsp;

bull;nbsp;Mme Rim Wehbe, from Lebanon:nbsp;PhD student at the American University of Beirut.nbsp;Awarded for her PhD project on understandingnbsp;thenbsp;effects of the bacterial flora on gut cell renewal and immunity in local mosquito species, in order to develop effective and new control strategies.nbsp;

