    Jason Derulo ‘Deeply Offended’ by Sexual Harassment Allegations

    Pop star Jason Derulo has spoken out to deny quid pro quo sexual harassment claims laid against him by singer Emaza Gibson in a new lawsuit. In a video posted to his social media channels Friday, Derulo says that though he “wouldn’t normally comment, these claims are completely false and hurtful.”

    This week, aspiring musician Gibson, who says she was approached by Derulo with the offer of a record deal, accused Derulo of behaving aggressively, making her fear for her safety and implying that she’d have to have sex with him to advance her career.

    Gibson’s lawsuit also states that Derulo mentioned that she might have to participate in something called “goat skin and fish scales,” which the aspiring singer believed was a reference to sacrificial sex rituals.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

