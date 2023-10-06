Sophie Turner Surprisingly Smiles During Day Three of Mediation with Estranged Husband Joe Jonas in NYC

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sophie Turner was spotted with one of her lawyers in New York City on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old star appeared to be in a more jovial mood as she flashed a rare smile – in recent days Turner has looked grimmer.

Sophie is on day three of mediation to work on hair divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

The X-Men star, who shares two daughters with the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers band member, wore her hair down and wore Ray-Ban sunglasses with gold hoop earrings and her gold wedding band in place.

Her clothes were on the casual side.

Turner was accompanied by attorney Catherine Bedford when they arrived at a Manhattan law firm.

Sophie was dressed. She wore a floral print jacket and faded jeans, seeming to channel the 70s vibe.

With a large white tote bag slung over her shoulder and a handful of accessories, the mother of two looked ready for business.

She completed the look in a pair of red flats as she stayed close to Bedford as she entered the building. In her hand she had a cell phone and a bottle of water.

Bedford – who works for law firm Harbottle & Lewis – ‘practices all areas of family law, including divorce and separation; the breakdown of civil partnerships; social disputes; jurisdictional disputes and enforcement; prenuptial agreement; freezing orders; professions; and applications to vary maintenance’ according to the company website.

This comes two days after the former power couple left the first day of their mediation to resolve their ongoing divorce battle separately – two hours apart.

The Game of Thrones star has filed a petition to bring their two young daughters back to Britain, while the singer wants joint custody amid their public split.

While Sophie left the mediation on foot through the main entrance at 6 p.m., her estranged husband stayed two hours later and then tried to sneak out unnoticed through a service driveway.

Joe Jonas sat in the back of a black SUV — which he had parked in a garage — and was quietly driven out of the office space in Manhattan’s financial district at 8 p.m.

Sophie also looked tired after the first of their four-day chats, although she was smiling as she arrived back at Taylor Swift’s luxury apartment, where she is staying with her daughters.

Over the weekend, Sophie spent Sunday night with Swift’s entourage as they watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The actress, who has grown close to the pop star since her divorce was made public last month, left the football match arm in arm with Swift.

Meanwhile, Joe is in the middle of his world tour for The Jonas Brothers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the British actress and 34-year-old Jonas arrived separately at Wilmer Hale’s office to finalize a divorce agreement.

Sophie wore a casual outfit consisting of blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a green jacket with a hood. She was accompanied by a woman who appeared to be part of her legal team.

In the morning, Sophie was seen leaving Swift’s apartment with the same woman.

Joe stayed in the building for about 10 hours on Wednesday.

A hearing on Tuesday revealed the former couple will meet this week to resolve issues in their divorce, including custody of their daughters Delphine, one, and Willa, three.

Turner’s attorney said they would do everything they can to resolve the case at trial.

A court was previously told that Jonas wants 50/50 custody and a judge has set a January 2 date for a trial to decide custody of the girls, with lawyers claiming there could be multiple witnesses for both sides.

The hearing was the first in court in New York, but the split also involves divorce cases in Miami and Great Britain.

Jonas filed for divorce in Miami on September 1, with sources close to him claiming Turner had been partying too much, leaving him alone to care for their daughters.

Turner fired back, accusing Jonas of refusing to hand over the girls’ passports so they could return to England with her.

She cited an international child abduction law as the reason for the children’s presence with her.

Both parties have agreed that the girls will remain in New York until the case is resolved.

Turner is staying in an apartment in the city owned by pop star Taylor Swift, who previously dated Jonas.

Her lawyer Stephen Cullen told the court there were “some issues” between the two parties regarding planning a trial to decide custody of the girls.

Cullen said he wanted an “amicable resolution” in the case as soon as possible.

He said the trial, which would take place under Hague child abduction legislation, would last a maximum of two and a half days as it would deal with a “very limited” number of issues, such as where the children’s habitual residence was.

Cullen said it was “essential” that a trial took place this year because both parties were “very young litigants” who had “extremely young children.”

Judge Katherine Polk Failla asked Cullen if he wanted a trial since mediation was taking place.

Happier times: Joe and Sophie have two children together after getting married in 2019

He said he wanted it to run “parallel” to the mediation.

Cullen said: “We will commence mediation tomorrow (Wednesday) and will do everything we can to resolve this matter.”

Cullen said the interim order, signed by the judge holding the children in New York, will be addressed “head-on” during mediation, raising the prospect that Turner could return to England soon.

Cullen also told the court that Jonas was seeking 50/50 custody of the girls, a claim he said would “evaporate” many of Jonas’ defenses in the case.

Jonas’ lawyer Richard Min told the court his client was on a world tour and took a break on December 9 and so could not be available for trial before then.

The daughters are currently with Turner, the court heard.

Previous legal documents have detailed how the couple’s three-year marriage quickly fell apart in August after Jonas allegedly saw Turner insult him on their Ring camera.

Two weeks later he filed for divorce, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” Sources close to the singer tried to portray Turner as someone who partied too hard and left him to care for their daughters.

But Turner responded with the lawsuit in New York under international child abduction laws.

In the court papers, she claimed that the couple sold their Miami home in March and bought a $9 million house near Oxford, England, which they intended as their “forever home.”

Turner continued in legal filings in Miami, where she included a letter Jonas wrote to the property’s seller, showing he was excited about the prospect of living there.

The sale of the house is expected to close on December 2, but has reportedly not yet gone through, with the divorce potentially throwing a spanner in the works.