Where to watch the 2023 MLB Playoff live streams: Divisonal Round

The 2023 MLB Playoffs. Can anyone knock off the Astros? Here’s where to watch all the action through the World Series.

The 2023 MLB postseason is in full swing, and the road to the World Series is heating up. Looking to catch all the innings played between baseball’s best teams? This guide will show you where to watch the 2023 MLB playoff live streams, whether tuning into the wild card, divisional rounds, league championship series, or the World Series.

The Rangers, Dodgers, Twins, and Phillies all swept their wild card opponents 2-0 to make it to the divisional round. They’ll compete against the bye-round favorites in best-of-fives to determine who’ll advance to the American and National League Championship Series.

The Astros won last year’s World Series, so you’d think they’re Vegas favorites to repeat. But it’s actually the Atlanta Braves who enter the tournament with high confidence from sports bookies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers come in second (a sure snub for the Orioles, who won one more game than the Dodgers in the regular season). The postseason will last until at least October 31, with a potential Game 7 of the World Series scheduled for November 4. Read on to learn about all the different avenues you can take to watch the MLB playoffs and World Series live.

2023 MLB Playoffs live stream quick links:

Access live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Hulu + Live TV ($70 $50 per month for first 3 months)Sling Blue + Orange ($55 per month, ABC only in select markets for $5 more)When: October 3 — November 4Next games: Saturday, Oct. 7 — ALDS Game 1: TEX vs. BAL, 1:03 p.m. ETSaturday, Oct. 7 — ALDS Game 1: MIN vs. HOU, 4:45 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 7 — NLDS Game 1: PHIL vs. ATL, 5:07 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 7 — NLDS Game 1: ARI vs. LAD, 8:20 p.m. ET

Where to watch 2023 MLB Playoffs live streams in the US

In the US, the Wild Card Series games will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. The ALDS and ALCS games will be broadcast on Fox and FS1, while the NLDS and NLCS games will air on TBS. The World Series will be exclusively broadcast on Fox. You’ll find a full broadcast schedule for each game of the 2023 bracket at the end of this article.

If you don’t have a cable package, here are a few options you can tap into:

Hulu + Live TV is your best all-inclusive option to watch the MLB playoffs live. It has every channel you need to watch all the games and starts at $70 per month. As of writing, you can take advantage of an offer that’ll bring your monthly bill down to $50 for the first three months. This plan includes ad-supported access to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus.Sling has all of the channels if you go for the combined Blue + Orange plan, with the caveat being that ABC is only available in eight markets. On the plus side, ABC is only airing the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers wild card games, so you only miss three inconsequential games going this route. Sling Blue + Orange costs $55 per month in most markets or $60 per month if you’re in an area that includes ABC.With the exception of TBS, Fubo has all channels that will broadcast the MLB playoffs. You can go with Fubo’s cheapest (but not exactly affordable) Pro plan at $75 per month after a free 7-day trial. TBS is showing half the divisional round and LCS games, so unless you want free trial access, you should probably consider the other options above.

Note: You may also come across the MLB.TV postseason package, which offers all the postseason play live for $24.99. However, MLB stipulates that you must authenticate your access using your cable or satellite credentials.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs from anywhere

Don’t live in the US? Try a VPN to sign up for one of the services listed above. A VPN lets you trick apps and websites into thinking you’re connecting from servers within nearly any region worldwide. Once turned on and connected, visit the website like normal. You can try signing up for live streaming services like Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV by using a United States postal code and payment method.

If you need a VPN recommendation, check out this fantastic offer on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free.

A VPN is the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our ExpressVPN review to learn more.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using.Turn it on and set it to a United States location.Sign up for a live TV streaming service like Hulu using a US postal code and payment method.Sign in and watch the games.When: October 3 – November 4

2023 MLB Playoffs schedule

Below is a full schedule of games for 2023’s MLB playoffs, running through a potential World Series Game 7 on November 4. All times below are in US Eastern.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Oct. 7 — ALDS Game 1: TEX vs. BAL, 1:03 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1Saturday, Oct. 7 — ALDS Game 1: MIN vs. HOU, 4:45 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1Saturday, Oct. 7 — NLDS Game 1: PHIL vs. ATL, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBSSaturday, Oct. 7 — NLDS Game 1: ARI vs. LAD, 8:20 p.m. ET, TBSSunday, Oct. 8 — ALDS Game 2: TEX vs. BAL, 4:07 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1Sunday, Oct. 8 — ALDS Game 2: MIN vs. HOU, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1Monday, Oct. 9 — NLDS Game 2: PHIL vs. ATL, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBSMonday, Oct. 9 — NLDS Game 2: ARI vs. LAD, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBSTuesday, Oct. 10 — ALDS Game 3: BAL vs. TEX, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Tuesday, Oct. 10 — ALDS Game 3: HOU vs. MIN, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Wednesday, Oct. 11 — NLDS Game 3: ATL vs. PHIL, Time TBD, TBSWednesday, Oct. 11 — NLDS Game 3: LAD vs. ARI, Time TBD, TBSWednesday, Oct. 11 — ALDS Game 4*: BAL vs. TEX, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Wednesday, Oct. 11 — ALDS Game 4*: HOU vs. MIN, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Thursday, Oct. 12 — NLDS Game 4*: ATL vs. PHIL, Time TBD, TBSThursday, Oct. 12 — NLDS Game 4*: LAD vs. ARI, Time TBD, TBSFriday, Oct. 13 — ALDS Game 5*: TEX vs. BAL, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Friday, Oct. 13 — ALDS Game 5*: MIN vs. HOU, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Saturday, Oct. 14 — NLDS Game 5*: PHIL vs. ATL, Time TBD, TBSWednesday, Oct. 14 — NLDS Game 5*: ARI vs. LAD, Time TBD, TBS

League Championship Series

Saturday, Oct. 15 — ALCS Game 1: AL Low vs. AL High, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Sunday, Oct. 16 — ALCS Game 2: AL Low vs. AL High, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Sunday, Oct. 16 — NLCS Game 1: NL Low vs. NL High, Time TBD, TBSMonday, Oct. 17 — NLCS Game 2: NL Low vs. NL High, Time TBD, TBSTuesday, Oct. 18 — ALCS Game 3: AL High vs. AL Low, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Wednesday, Oct. 19 — ALCS Game 4: AL High vs. AL Low, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Wednesday, Oct. 19 — NLCS Game 3: NL High vs. NL Low, Time TBD, TBSThursday, Oct. 20 — NLCS Game 4: NL High vs. NL Low, Time TBD, TBSFriday, Oct. 21 — ALCS Game 5*: AL High vs. AL Low, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Saturday, Oct. 22 — NLCS Game 5*: NL High vs. NL Low, Time TBD, TBSSunday, Oct. 23 — ALCS Game 6*: AL Low vs. AL High, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Monday, Oct. 24 — ALCS Game 7*: AL Low vs. AL High, Time TBD, FOX/FS1Monday, Oct. 24 — NLCS Game 6*: NL Low vs. NL High, Time TBD, TBSTuesday, Oct. 25 — NLCS Game 7*: NL Low vs. NL High, Time TBD, TBS

World Series

Friday, Oct. 27 — World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, FoxSaturday, Oct. 28 — World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, FoxMonday, Oct. 30 — World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD, FoxTuesday, Oct. 31 — World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD, FoxWednesday, Nov. 1 — World Series Game 5*: TBD vs. TBD, FoxFriday, Nov. 3 — World Series Game 6*: TBD vs. TBD, FoxSaturday, Nov. 4 — World Series Game 7*: TBD vs. TBD, Fox

* = Only if necessary

