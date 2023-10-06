Cathy Luks, Former Ohio Mayor, Arrested after High-Speed Chase and Protesting Arresting Officers’ Actions

Cathy Luks, 66, former mayor of North Royalton, was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase

The former mayor of a small Ohio town led police on a dramatic, high-speed chase — before telling officers “what you’re doing is wrong” as she was arrested for drunken driving.

Cathy Luks, 66, who served as mayor of North Royalton from 1999 to 2007, was stopped by police Wednesday afternoon after they spotted an expired license plate on her car, but she appeared confused and uncooperative when a police officer tried to explain why he stopped her.

She refused to enter the police unit and asked for her ‘stuff’ and a ‘chair’

The officer can be heard saying, “Because you’re going 43 (mph) in a 25 (mph) zone, and your license plate is expired.”

‘Do you have a driver’s license with you?’ you hear the officer ask.

“No,” said Luks.

“Where’s your driver’s license?”

‘No.’

“Can you drive into a park?”

“No,” the former mayor answered every question with a steady “no” as she rolled up her window and drove away.

The officer rushed to his patrol car, turned on the bright lights and blaring siren and chased Luks at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

About 30 seconds later, the officer caught up with Lux when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tow truck in a parking lot.

She was pulled out of her car and handcuffed, but refused to enter the police unit and asked for her ‘stuff’ and a ‘chair’.

“I want my stuff back,” you hear Luks say repeatedly. ‘What you are doing is wrong. I’ll tell you how it works.’

The day after she was arrested, she appeared at the Parma Municipal Court. No plea has been entered

She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, opening a container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving with expired license plates.

Luks appeared at the Parma Municipal Court the day after she was arrested. No plea has been entered.

Her non-compliance case – a third-degree felony – is expected to go before a Cuyahoga County grand jury in the near future.

Luks was mayor from 1999 to 2007. Her term was tainted with some controversy.

She used the word “petty” to describe complaints from neighbors who were harassed by a local judge in 2003.

In a 2004 incident, she survived a recall by residents angry about the city’s alleged lack of sewer maintenance, which led to widespread flooding in the area.

She used the word “petty again” and said there were “petty politics” behind the efforts to oust her.