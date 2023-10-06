North Carolina shelter goes into lockdown after multiple animals die from dog FLU

Three dogs have died and 57 more have respiratory infections

Dog flu is very contagious and is transmitted through barking and sneezing.

A North Carolina animal shelter closed its doors after several dogs died from canine influenza.

Three dogs died, forcing the Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, to close Friday for at least 35 days to contain the outbreak.

As of Thursday, approximately 57 dogs had upper respiratory infections, which the shelter says is unusually high.

Dog flu does not spread to people, which means shelter workers can continue caring for the 449 animals. No cases of dog-to-human flu have ever been reported.

Jennifer Federico, a veterinarian who runs the animal shelter, said: “Unfortunately, this has spread quickly. Most dogs are not immune to it. It’s not something many people get vaccinated for.”

Layla, one of the shelter dogs, who is now locked up. It is not known if Layla has been affected by the dog flu outbreak.

The virus is very contagious and almost all dogs exposed to it will become ill.

Enclosed spaces, such as animal shelters, are breeding grounds for viruses because animals are often kept in close quarters.

Dogs infected with the flu can experience anything from no symptoms to secondary infections, which can lead to pneumonia and even death.

Symptoms are often similar to those of kennel cough, a highly contagious bacterial lung infection that, fortunately, is rarely dangerous.

Both kennel cough and canine flu can cause cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite.

But because it is a virus, it is more difficult to treat than a bacterial infection, which can be remedied with antibiotics.

Canine flu can also linger on surfaces that have been in contact with your dog.

The virus is transmitted through droplets in the air when dogs sneeze, cough or bark. It can also be transmitted through contaminated objects, such as kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars, and leashes.

Most dogs will improve within two to three weeks, but about one in 10 cases results in death.

There is a vaccine to protect against canine influenza, which is recommended for dogs that frequently mix with other dogs.

However, vaccine shortages have been a hurdle for pet owners in the past.