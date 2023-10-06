Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti to NNA: UNIFIL continues working to create the space for a permanent political and diplomatic solution

    By

    Oct 6, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Responding to a question from the National News Agency about the serious violations of the Bluenbsp;Line in the past week and what was UNIFILrsquo;s role, UNIFIL spokesperosn Andrea Tenenti said: ldquo;UNIFILrsquo;s presence and deconfliction along the Blue Line has helped maintain an unprecedented seventeen years of security and stability. We have seen clear examples nbsp;of this last week, where a new dirt road built by the Israel Defense Forces that crossed the Blue Line near Bastarra was removed, and just yesterday, when a structure that had been built by Lebanese individuals south of the Blue Line near Ayta ash-Shaab was removed. Both violations were promptly solved through effective coordination by UNIFIL.rdquo;
    nbsp;
    He added, ldquo;In both incidents, despite their differences, the parties recognized the problem and worked through UNIFIL to resolve it. This show both Lebanon and Israelrsquo;s respect for the sanctity of the Blue Line, their desire to avoid escalation, and their willingness to work with UNIFIL to resolve difficult issues.rdquo;
    nbsp;
    ldquo;Through our liaison and coordination mechanisms and our peacekeepers monitoring and reporting from the ground, UNIFIL continues working to create the space for a permanent political and diplomatic solution,rdquo; said Tenenti.

    nbsp;

    ——————

    By

