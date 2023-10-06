Georgia Judge Absolutely Shreds Trump Co-Defendant’s Latest Hail Mary

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, alleged mastermind of the illegal “fake electors” plot launched by a frenzied Trump team in an attempt to keep the defeated former president in office, just cannot catch a break.

The Massachusetts-based lawyer was handed his latest loss in court on Friday, when Judge Scott McAfee handed down a blistering order denying an audacious attempt by Chesebro to get his indictment in the sprawling racketeering case dismissed outright due to an apparently trifling paperwork error. Chesebro’s attorney Scott Grubman filed a Hail Mary pass of a motion on Wednesday, claiming that Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was specially selected by District Attorney Fani Willis to help oversee the case, was late in submitting the appropriate paperwork necessary to formalize his appointment.

Citing an obscure section of the Official Georgia Code, the motion deemed Wade’s participation thus far in the case “void as a matter of law.” The indictment in Fulton County against Trump, Chesebro, and 17 other co-defendants over the hamfisted attempts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, was filed on Aug. 17. Wade, however, didn’t hand in his signed oath of Special Assistant District Attorney until Sept. 27, following an inquiry from Grubman.

