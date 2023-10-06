‘Great British Baking Show’ Fans Blast Show for ‘Tomato Tragedy’

Netflix

First, The Great British Baking Show had to ruin s’mores for us. Now, it’s tarnished our beloved burgers and sandwiches. Which comfort food is next?

This week, the bakers faced Biscuit Week. The 11 remaining contestants were asked to create marshmallow treats, custard creams, and more delectable bakes in their second week in the tent. Near the end of the episode, though, two bakers went head-to-head over tomatoes. Yes, tomatoes on…The Great British Baking Show. Huh?

Keith, an accountant from Hampshire, struggled with Biscuit Week. There was one point where the poor contestant was running around with a marshmallow on his forehead! Heading into the showstopper, Keith had one opportunity to turn his luck around and go for the win. The challenge was to create an “illusion biscuit display”—a.k.a. biscuits meant to resemble other foods—and Keith decided to recreate a special meal deal at his favorite seaside restaurant. The “illusion” is that what appears to be a tomato sandwich is actually soft and sweet, a dessert.

