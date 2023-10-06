NNA – The following is anbsp;statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General- on Syria: quot;The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the attack on 5 October on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs, which reportedly resulted in over one hundred casualties, including civilians. The Secretary-General is also alarmed over reports of retaliatory shelling on multiple locations in northwest Syria and emerging reports of heavy casualties.nbsp;

nbsp;The Secretary-General deplores the loss of lives.

nbsp;A nationwide ceasefire is essential for a meaningful political process to implement resolution 2254 (2015).

nbsp;

The Secretary-General strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law. He also recalls that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times.quot;– UNIC

