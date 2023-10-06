Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General – on Syria

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The following is anbsp;statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General- on Syria: quot;The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the attack on 5 October on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs, which reportedly resulted in over one hundred casualties, including civilians. The Secretary-General is also alarmed over reports of retaliatory shelling on multiple locations in northwest Syria and emerging reports of heavy casualties.nbsp;

    nbsp;The Secretary-General deplores the loss of lives.

    nbsp;A nationwide ceasefire is essential for a meaningful political process to implement resolution 2254 (2015).

    nbsp;

    The Secretary-General strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law. He also recalls that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times.quot;– UNIC

    nbsp;

    —————-

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Phase 3 trials underway for COVID and flu combination shot: Dual protection against two viruses with a single vaccine

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Biden criticizes TV news for focusing on dogs being ‘pushed’ in lakes and blames ‘unhappy’ reporters for negative economy perception

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Plus International Bank Review 2023

    Oct 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Phase 3 trials underway for COVID and flu combination shot: Dual protection against two viruses with a single vaccine

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Biden criticizes TV news for focusing on dogs being ‘pushed’ in lakes and blames ‘unhappy’ reporters for negative economy perception

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Plus International Bank Review 2023

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    If Rep. Jim Jordan wins the race for House speaker, it could be the death knell for US aid to Ukraine

    Oct 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy