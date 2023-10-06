Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    ‘Queer for Fear’ Collaborators Speak Out in Support of Bryan Fuller Accuser

    ‘Queer for Fear’ Collaborators Speak Out in Support of Bryan Fuller Accuser

    Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

    Bryan Fuller, creator of Hannibal, Pushing Daisies and American Gods, among other series, was sued this week for sexual harassment by Queer for Fear producer Sam Wineman, who alleges that Fuller—who served as director and executive producer on that AMC Networks/Shudder docuseries—sexually assaulted him “several times” during the show’s production. Fuller repeatedly pressed his penis into Wineman’s backside under the cover of giving him a back massage and had a “preoccupation with masturbation,” Wineman alleges in his suit.

    The hostile work environment that Fuller allegedly created included verbal harassment, as well as retaliation against Wineman in the form of the silent treatment, the sabotaging of shots and, ultimately, Wineman’s firing, which he says took place four weeks after he reported the director’s behavior.

    Fuller’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the allegations to Deadline, saying that “a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at [Wineman] is coming soon.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

