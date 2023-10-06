Biden criticizes TV news for focusing on dogs being ‘pushed’ in lakes and blames ‘unhappy’ reporters for negative economy perception

President Joe Biden blamed the press when asked Friday why Americans think the economy is bad

He then used a bizarre analogy about a dog being pushed into a lake to make his point about the negative reporting

Biden commented on the September jobs report, which exceeded expectations even though most polls show Americans view the economy as bleak

Biden made comments about the September jobs report — which added 336,000 jobs to the economy, far exceeding economists’ expectations — leading one reporter to wonder why, if the numbers were so sunny, most people were still out be positive about it. the economy.

The president argued ‘you get more legs if you report something negative.’

‘You turn on the television and not much is said about the boy who saves the dog while swimming in the lake. You know, they say, you know, someone pushed the dog into the lake,” Biden said.

The president’s dog analogy comes the same week it was revealed that the first canine commander was removed from the White House grounds after a series of biting incidents.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to reveal the dog’s whereabouts.

Aside from the dog comment, Biden told reporters he didn’t believe “you’re bullying me.”

“It’s just the nature of things,” he said. ‘I understand.’

The president also acknowledged that there were reasons for Americans to worry.

“There are reasons for people to worry about what’s happening in Russia, reasons to worry about what’s happening in other parts of the world,” he said.

“I think the American people are incredibly smart and know what their interests are,” he continued. “I think they know they’re better off financially than they were before. It is a fact. And all that data, all that stuff with polls…anyway,” Biden said, concluding his brief question and answer.

Recent polls show that Biden and the Democrats are at a disadvantage on the economy Gallup research was released Tuesday This shows that a majority, 53 percent, of Americans believe that Republicans would do a better job of keeping the country prosperous.

Only 39 percent gave a vote of confidence to the Democrats.

The same poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans are pessimistic about the direction of the economy.

The Republicans’ lead in this area is the largest the party has had since mid-1991.

That said, in November 1992, Americans were unhappy with Republican President George HW Bush’s handling of the economy and voted for Democratic President Bill Clinton instead.