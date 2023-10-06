Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    Fox News Speaker 'Debate' Off After Republicans Decry 'Horrible Idea'

    House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan have decided to call off the televised Fox News event featuring GOP candidates vying for the House Speaker’s gavel, CNN reported on Friday.

    Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier later confirmed that the event had been scuttled, blaming “bizarre stories and weird reporting” for the cancelation.

    Punchbowl News first reported on Friday that Baier would moderate a closed debate and conversation between the leading Republican candidates for House speaker.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

